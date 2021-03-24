Veteran safety Ricardo Allen has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed Wednesday.
Allen, 29, started 76 of his 77 games with the Atlanta Falcons after being drafted in the fifth round in 2014.
He tallied two interceptions, five passes defensed and 25 tackles in 12 games in 2020, bringing his career totals to 11 interceptions, 26 passes defensed and 340 tackles.
Allen has picked off at least one pass in each of the past six seasons.
Allen played at Purdue (2010-13) when Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo coached the Boilermakers' defensive backs.
--Field Level Media
