Veteran safety Ricardo Allen has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed Wednesday.

Allen, 29, started 76 of his 77 games with the Atlanta Falcons after being drafted in the fifth round in 2014.

He tallied two interceptions, five passes defensed and 25 tackles in 12 games in 2020, bringing his career totals to 11 interceptions, 26 passes defensed and 340 tackles.

Allen has picked off at least one pass in each of the past six seasons.

Allen played at Purdue (2010-13) when Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo coached the Boilermakers' defensive backs.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.