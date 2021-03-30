The Boston Red Sox signed left-handed reliever Tyler Olson on Tuesday, according to his agency.
MassLive.com reported it was a minor-league deal and Olson, 31, will report to Fort Myers to start the season.
Olson spent last season with the Chicago Cubs but did not make an appearance in the majors.
Olson has appeared in 124 career games with the Seattle Mariners (2015), New York Yankees (2016) and Cleveland Indians (2017-19). He is 5-3 with one save, a 3.83 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 94.0 innings of work.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.