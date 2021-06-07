The Baltimore Ravens reached an agreement with restricted free agent running back Gus Edwards on a two-year, $10 million extension through 2023.

Edwards' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the deal with multiple media outlets on Monday.

Undrafted in 2018 out of Rutgers, Edwards has rushed for 2,152 yards and 10 touchdowns and added 18 catches for 194 yards in 43 games (13 starts) over the past three seasons in Baltimore.

He averaged 5.0 yards per carry and 14.3 yards per catch in 16 games (six starts) in 2020, finishing with a career-high 852 yards from scrimmage and six scores.

Edwards, 26, is scheduled to earn $3.38 million in 2021 on a restricted free agent tender received in March.

