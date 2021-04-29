The Carolina Panthers are picking up the fifth-year option on wideout DJ Moore's contract, agent Drew Rosenhaus told reporters Thursday.

The 2018 first-round pick will earn $11.1 million in 2022.

Moore, 24, registered his second straight 1,000-yard season in 2020 and has only missed two games in three years.

He enters 2021 with 208 receptions for 3,156 yards and 10 touchdowns, plus 234 rushing yards on 21 attempts, in 46 games (39 starts).

--Field Level Media

