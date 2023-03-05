The agent for New York Jets left tackle Duane Brown said the five-time Pro Bowl selection will return for a 17th season in 2023.
Kennard McGuire confirmed the plans for his 37-year-old client with ESPN on Sunday.
Brown, who recently underwent surgery for a torn left rotator cuff, said at the end of the season that he would take time to consider his future plans.
Brown started 12 games in his first season with the Jets in 2022. He has started all 215 games he has played with the Houston Texans (2008-17), Seattle Seahawks (2017-21) and Jets.
The Jets signed Brown to a two-year, $20 million contract last August. He is due a non-guaranteed base salary of $9 million for 2023 and carries a cap hit of $11.28 million, per Spotrac.
--Field Level Media
