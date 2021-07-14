Sabres forward Jeff Skinner agreed to waive his no-move clause for the upcoming 2021 NHL Expansion Draft, his agent Don Meehan told The Buffalo News on Wednesday.
The Seattle Kraken officially became the NHL's 32nd team on April 30. The 2021 NHL Expansion Draft will be held on July 21.
Skinner, 29, recorded career lows in goals (seven), assists (seven) and points (14) in 53 games this past season.
The limited offensive production in 2020-21 likely is disheartening for the Sabres, who signed Skinner to an eight-year, $72 million contract following his career-high 40-goal performance in 2018-19.
Skinner has collected 479 points (265 goals, 214 assists) in 773 career games with the Carolina Hurricanes and Sabres.
Skinner was named the Calder Memorial Trophy recipient with the Hurricanes after collecting 63 points (31 goals, 32 assists) in 2010-11. He was selected seventh overall by Carolina in the 2010 NHL Draft.
--Field Level Media
