The agent for Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II says the reports that his client is seeking a trade are false.
Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN he met with the team in Cleveland on Tuesday to discuss Newsome's future there.
"Everything was very positive and Greg is happy with his role and playing for new DC Jim Schwartz," Rosenhaus said.
A first-round draft pick (26th overall) in 2021, Newsome has recorded 79 tackles and 15 passes defensed in 27 games (26 starts) in his first two seasons with the Browns.
Newsome, 22, is due to earn a $1.8 million base salary in 2023. He signed a four-year, $12.75 million rookie deal in 2021 that included a $6.6 million signing bonus.
--Field Level Media
