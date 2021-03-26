The Chicago Bears re-signed cornerback Artie Burns to a one-year deal, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN on Friday.
Burns was a first-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2016 and played in 58 games with the Steelers before signing with the Bears after the 2019 season.
Burns, 25, missed the entire 2020 campaign after tearing his left ACL during practice in August.
He made 32 starts for the Steelers and registered 149 tackles, four interceptions and 27 passes defensed.
