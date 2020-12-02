Toumani Camara poured in a career-best 19 points while teammate Sahvir Wheeler recorded a second consecutive double-double with 17 points and a game-high 10 assists Wednesday night as Georgia made easy work of North Georgia in an 84-62 nonconference men's basketball game in Athens, Ga.
P.J. Horne was a third Bulldog in double figures with 13 points as all 12 Georgia players in the scorebook got into the scoring column in the one-sided affair.
Eric Jones had 19 points to pace the Nighthawks (0-2), who were facing the Bulldogs for just the second time in their history. Georgia also prevailed the first time around by a similar score, 87-53 in 2009.
Shooting 52.5 percent from the field, the Bulldogs (2-0) led by as many as 22 points in the first half and never allowed the guest closer than 17 in the second period. Georgia's largest lead was 30 points, with 3:10 remaining.
Camara, who was held to four points in Georgia's opener against Florida A&M, had a season-best of 16 points against Georgia Southern last year as a freshman.
Wheeler's season-opening double-double against Florida A&M consisted of 12 points and 12 assists. He didn't record any double-doubles in 31 games last season as a freshman.
Tyron McMillan (game-high eight), Camara (seven), Tye Fagan (seven) and Christian Brown (seven) all had seven or more rebounds for Georgia, which dominated the boards to the tune of 48-27.
Blake McIntyre also scored in double figures for the Nighthawks with 11 points, hitting three 3-pointers. North Georgia outscored Georgia 30-15 from beyond the arc, but needed 33 tries to do so. The Bulldogs attempted just 14 3-pointers, making five.
Darnell Snyers also bombed in three 3-pointers for the Nighthawks of the Peach Belt Conference, accounting for all nine of his points.
North Georgia was beaten 79-48 at Mercer in its season opener last week.
Georgia, which won its opener 85-75 over Florida A&M, led 46-26 at halftime, but struggled some nonetheless. The Bulldogs went without a field goal for the first 5:13 of the game before Andrew Garcia converted a three-point play for a 6-3 lead.
That ignited a 19-5 run that broke open the game. Camara had eight of his 19 points in the flurry, including a pair of 3-pointers.
