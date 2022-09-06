Clemson dropped a spot from No. 4 to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 this week, despite a 41-10 season opening win Monday night over Georgia Tech.
Clemson (1-0) led only 14-10 in the third quarter before pulling away and the Tigers took some criticism for the lack of early urgency leading to the one-spot drop in the poll.
On Saturday, the outcome is unlikely to be in doubt when Clemson hosts FCS Furman (1-0) at Death Valley.
The first-ever football game in Clemson history came against Furman in 1896, a 14-6 Tigers victory. Although the teams have not played since 1979, Clemson is 43-10-4 all-time against Furman and has won 31-consecutive games, Clemson's longest winning streak against any opponent.
The win over ACC rival Georgia Tech was Clemson's eighth straight conference-opening victory.
"Every championship team we've had since I've been here, we've won the opener, so it's a big night for us," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. "Just a great team effort and we played four quarters of Clemson football."
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was 19 of 32 for 209 yards and a touchdown, with another TD on the ground. Will Shipley rushed for a pair of scores and Clemson blocked two punts for first time since 2007.
Last season, Uiagalelei threw more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (nine) in his first season as a full-time starter, putting even more scrutiny on himself during Monday's primetime game.
"Probably best-case scenario that it didn't just all go perfect," Swinney said, according to The State newspaper. "There's nobody in America that had more eyes on him tonight than our quarterback. I love how he responded."
On defense, the Tigers intercepted a pass on the first play from scrimmage and held Georgia Tech to 75 rushing yards. It was the fifth-straight game Clemson has held an opponent under 100 rushing yards.
The defense held Georgia Tech to 2 of 16 on third down.
Furman is coming off a 52-0 win over Division II North Greenville last week after building a 45-0 lead by halftime. The Paladins shut out an opponent for the first time since 2003 while racking up 589 yards of total offense.
Quarterback Tyler Huff, a graduate transfer from Presbyterian College, had 189 passing yards and 94 rushing yards, including a 56-yard touchdown run.
"Tyler Huff's play was outstanding. The guy hadn't played in a year and a half," Furman head coach Clay Hendrix said. "Great win to start, great win to build off."
Furman was a fourth-place pick in two Southern Conference preseason polls. The Paladins were 6-5 last season, winning their final two games.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.