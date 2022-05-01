May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) rounds second base on a three run triple during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) follows thru on a single during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) five high five second baseman Marcus Semien (2) following the game against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Travis Demeritte (48) fist bumps right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) after scoring during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush (51) throws to the plate during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush (51) and catcher Mitch Garver (18) shake hands following the game against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) can not come up with that catch during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher John King (32) follows through on the pitch during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Darren O'Day (56) throws to the plate during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) and Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) walk off the field together after retiring the side in the top of fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Matt Moore (45) warms up before pitching during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jackson Stephens (53) pitches during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) prepares to make the catch during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jackson Stephens (53) throws to the plate during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) hits a three run triple during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) is greeted by right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) at the dugout steps after scoring during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) runs to third base on a three run triple during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Muller (66) walks off the mound after being taken out of the game in the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) is greeted in the dugout after scoring during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) is greeted by second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) after scoring during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former Texas Rangers owner and president of the United States George Bush and wife Laura take in the game between the Texas Rangers and the Atlanta Braves from field level at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz (39) argues with umpires Cory Blaser (89) and umpire Tom Hallion (20) after a mound visit during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) and starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) warm up before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; A Rangers Six Shooter runs on top of the dugout prior to a game between the Texas Rangers and the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) pitches during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Muller (66) pitches during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Muller (66) pitches during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) pitches during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) scores during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Zach Reks (65) scores against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Travis Demeritte (48) cannot catch a ball hit by Texas Rangers left fielder Zach Reks (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Zach Reks (65) attempts to steal second base during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Adolis Garcia's bases-loaded triple broke open a close game and sparked the Texas Rangers to a 7-3 win over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.
Garcia was 3-for-5, scored a run and drove in four to help the Rangers win their second three-game series of the year. Garcia knocked in 11 of the team's 25 runs during the seven-game homestand.
Starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (1-2) bounced back from consecutive poor outings to earn his first win. He worked five innings and gave up two runs on four hits and three walks while matching his season high with six strikeouts. Hearn had allowed nine runs over his previous eight innings.
The losing pitcher was Kyle Muller (0-1), who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to make his first major league start of the season. Muller was wild in his 2 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs on four hits, six walks and three strikeouts.
One of Muller's walks led to the ejection of pitching coach Rick Kranitz, who was thrown out of the game by home plate umpire Cory Blaser after arguing a check-swing call while returning from a mound visit.
The Rangers scored in the first inning for the second straight game. Mitch Garver singled home Garcia for the first run.
Texas scored twice in the second inning on infield grounders, one struck by Marcus Semien, the other by Garcia.
The Braves made it 3-2 in the third on a run-scoring ground ball by Matt Olson and an RBI single by Austin Riley.
But the Rangers put it away with four runs in the bottom half of the inning. Charlie Culberson got the first run home with a squeeze bunt and Garcia followed by lacing a 2-2 pitch past right fielder Travis Demeritte, ending up as a triple.
Atlanta's Dansby Swanson added a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.
