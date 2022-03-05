Adama Sanogo got off to a torrid start and finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds Saturday to lead No. 18 UConn past DePaul 75-68 in Storrs, Conn.
Sanogo finished 10-for-16 from the floor for UConn while Tyrese Martin also notched a double-double with 19 points and a game-high 16 rebounds.
The Huskies (22-8, 13-6 Big East) gained the No. 3 seed in the Big East tournament by winning for the sixth time in seven games.
R.J. Cole, the Huskies' leading scorer with a 16.2-point average, never got untracked, netting just three points on 1-for-9 shooting. Cole did make two free throws with 21 seconds left to thwart a late comeback bid by DePaul (15-15, 6-14).
DePaul made it interesting late, rallying from an 18-point deficit behind 22 points from Javon Freeman-Liberty. The Blue Demons couldn't convert a late trip that could have trimmed the margin to one possession, knocking the ball out of bounds after a miss by David Jones.
The Huskies had ample production while regaining their footing following a loss earlier in the week at Creighton. UConn enjoyed a 48-24 scoring advantage in the paint behind Sanogo and Martin, and forged a 49-31 advantage on the glass.
The foul line proved problematic for DePaul, which missed eight of 14 free throws in the seven-point defeat. The Blue Demons had their three-game winning streak snapped while bidding for its first four-game streak since joining the Big East.
The Blue Demons remain an NIT hopeful, which would mark a positive start for first-year coach Tony Stubblefield.
Brandon Johnson scored 14 points and Jones 13 for DePaul.
Sanogo scored 10 of the Huskies' first 12 points and had 20 first-half points on 9-for-11 shooting as UConn broke loose for a 40-29 halftime lead.
They limited DePaul to 35.3% first-half shooting, although the Blue Demons got rolling in the second half, they never got closer than five points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.