Adama Sanogo scored a game-high 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting and seven different UConn players hit 3-pointers as the No. 25 Huskies rolled to a 95-60 win over visiting Delaware State on Sunday night in Hartford, Conn.
Sanogo, who scored 14 in the first half and finished with eight rebounds, led five double-figure scorers for the undefeated Huskies (5-0).
Freshman Donovan Clingan logged 16 points, five rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
Jordan Hawkins and Joey Calcaterra scored 11 points apiece on three 3-pointers, and Alex Karaban added 10 points. Hawkins also pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.
UConn had a 33-point halftime lead and expanded it to 43 when Clingan threw down a dunk with 4:37 left.
Jevin Muniz led Delaware State (1-4) with 21 points, while Kyle Johnson added 15 and nine rebounds.
The teams traded baskets until UConn untied a 5-5 game with a 13-0 run that included Tristen Newton's second early 3-pointer and another by Karaban just 4:50 in.
After the Hornets broke a four-minute drought, Calcaterra scored eight points over a pair of 5-0 spurts to extend the Huskies' lead to 28-10 at 10:58.
Muniz hit a pair of triples while scoring Delaware State's first eight points.
In the latter half of the period, Hawkins and Nahiem Alleyne teamed up for a 6-0 run before Hawkins and Sanogo hit consecutive 3-pointers to start another 8-0 streak.
The Huskies were scoreless over the next 2:26 as Johnson scored a layup and three free throws as part of a 7-2 Delaware State stretch. However, a Hawkins triple maintained the 30-point edge during a 13-4 closing run.
Raymond Somerville's three-point play highlighted a 5-0 Hornet start to the second half, but Sanogo's first of back-to-back dunks got the hosts back on the scoreboard at the 17:30 mark.
Hawkins connected again from deep before Clingan added five straight points inside, including a two-handed slam with 10:32 left.
The Hornets finished on a 7-0 run with five three throws and held UConn scoreless for the last 3:30.
