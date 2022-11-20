Adam Flagler made a pair of clutch jump shots and two free throws in the final minute to cap his 22-point performance, LJ Cryer scored a game-high 28 points and No. 5 Baylor outlasted No. 8 UCLA 80-75 in the consolation round of the Continental Tires Main Event on Sunday in Las Vegas.
Baylor (4-1) led for almost 29 minutes of game time, but never by more than nine points in what was a back-and-forth contest with nine ties throughout.
UCLA (3-2) trailed by three points and had possession with a little more than a minute remaining before Flagler took over. He made a steal off Tyger Campbell's pass, and on the ensuing change of possession, he hit a pull-up jumper to push the Bears' lead back to two possessions.
Jaylen Clark answered with two of his team-high 23 points, again pushing the Bruins to within one possession. But on the next possession, Baylor cleared for Flagler at the top of the key.
He went one-on-one and, deep into the shot clock, connected on a pull-up jumper that effectively put the win away.
Both Flagler and Cryer shot 4 of 8 from 3-point range, picking up the slack with Keyonte George finishing 0 of 6 from beyond the arc.
Dale Bonner scored nine points for the Bears, most of it coming at the foul line. His 6-of-7 shooting at the stripe contributed to Baylor's 20-of-23 performance on the day. UCLA went 13 of 16 from the free-throw line, but just 4 of 15 from 3-point range.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 15 points in the loss, while Campbell finished with 12 points. Clark recorded a double-double with a game-high 10 rebounds.
For Baylor, Flo Thamba matched Flagler's team-high with six rebounds and also blocked a pair of shots. Thamba made a critical swat of Adem Bona's layup attempt with 2:58 remaining, which would have tied the game at 69 and changed the complexion of the closing minutes.
