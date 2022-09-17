Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies short stop Byrson Stott (5) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies short stop Bryson Stott (5) slides into home base against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) slides into third base against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) looks back at first base against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) dives home off of a Bryson Stott (5) RBI against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies short stop Bryson Stott (5) runs the bases against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud (16) reacts after getting walked against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olon (28) reacts after striking out against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves short stop Dansby Swanson (7) makes a diving catch near fans against the Philadelphia Phillies in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves closing pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) throws a strike against the Philadelphia Phillies in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts after hitting a RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alex Brohm (28) reacts after grounding out against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) is checked on by second baseman Jean Segura (2) after sliding into second against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Brad Hand (52) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies short stop Bryson Stott (5) reacts with first base coach Paco Figueroa (38) after hitting a single against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) slides into third base against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Dylan Lee (52) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) displays his name on his elbow pad after hitting a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) warms up before taking batting against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) adjusts his cap before a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitching coach Caleb Cotham (65) blows a bubble in the dugout in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) is checked on by Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) after sliding into second base in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jose Alvarado (46) bows his head for the national anthem before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) reacts after striking out against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 16, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) hits a two run RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (12) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a strike in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves short stop Dansby Swanson (7) gets thrown out at first base in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning at Truist Park.
Larry Robinson-USA Today Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies short stop Byrson Stott (5) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies short stop Bryson Stott (5) slides into home base against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) slides into third base against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) looks back at first base against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) dives home off of a Bryson Stott (5) RBI against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies short stop Bryson Stott (5) runs the bases against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud (16) reacts after getting walked against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olon (28) reacts after striking out against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves short stop Dansby Swanson (7) makes a diving catch near fans against the Philadelphia Phillies in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves closing pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) throws a strike against the Philadelphia Phillies in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts after hitting a RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alex Brohm (28) reacts after grounding out against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) is checked on by second baseman Jean Segura (2) after sliding into second against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Brad Hand (52) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies short stop Bryson Stott (5) reacts with first base coach Paco Figueroa (38) after hitting a single against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) slides into third base against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Dylan Lee (52) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) displays his name on his elbow pad after hitting a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) warms up before taking batting against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) adjusts his cap before a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitching coach Caleb Cotham (65) blows a bubble in the dugout in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) is checked on by Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) after sliding into second base in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jose Alvarado (46) bows his head for the national anthem before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) reacts after striking out against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 16, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) hits a two run RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits a two-run double in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (Casey Sykes/Getty Images/TNS)
Casey Sykes/Getty Images North America/TNS
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (12) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a strike in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Larry Robinson
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves short stop Dansby Swanson (7) gets thrown out at first base in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a home run, doubled and drove in four runs to lift the host Atlanta Braves past the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Saturday.
Travis d’Arnaud added two hits for the Braves, who improved to 90-55 and remained one game behind the Mets in the National League East race.
The news wasn’t all good for Atlanta, as Ozzie Albies fractured his right pinky finger sliding into second base in the fourth. Albies could be lost for the remainder of the regular season.
Braves starter Jake Odorizzi tossed 4 2/3 innings and allowed two hits and one run with five strikeouts and one walk.
Dylan Lee (4-1) earned the win in relief.
Kenley Jansen tossed a scoreless ninth for his 34th save in 41 opportunities.
Matt Vierling led the Phillies (80-65) with a double, sacrifice fly and two RBIs.
Bryson Stott added two hits and an RBI.
Phillies starter Aaron Nola gave up seven hits and four runs in seven innings. Nola (9-12) struck out eight and walked two.
The Braves went ahead 2-0 in the third inning when Acuna ripped a two-run homer to right-center field. It was his second home run in two nights. Atlanta went on to load the bases with two outs, but Michael Harris II flied out to center.
Alec Bohm singled with one out in the fourth for the Phillies’ first hit. Bryce Harper reached second on a two-base error and J.T. Realmuto flied out to center. Brandon Marsh flied out to right to end the threat.
The Braves took a 4-0 advantage in the fourth when Acuna hit a two-run double.
The Phillies closed within 4-1 in the fifth after Vierling hit a sacrifice fly to right. Acuna saved further damage with a diving catch on a line drive by Harper with the bases loaded.
In the seventh, Vierling crushed an RBI double to cut the deficit to 4-2.
Stott hit an RBI single with two outs in the eighth and the Phillies closed within 4-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.