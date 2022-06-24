The WNBA-leading Las Vegas Aces have had four long days to think about their historic collapse to the Chicago Sky before hosting the Washington Mystics Saturday in a chance for redemption.
Las Vegas led by 28 in its 104-95 loss to Chicago, making it the largest comeback loss in the history of the WNBA. The Aces dropped a franchise-record 41 points in the first quarter and shot 63 percent from the field in the opening frame.
But it all broke loose when the Sky went on a 59-25 run to take the lead late in the third quarter, and they did not give it up. Chicago, the reigning league champion, had an 18-0 third-quarter run, fueling the comeback.
The Aces (13-3) still sit in first place in the Western Conference by 2 1/2 games, but these types of losses can alter an entire season for a team.
Las Vegas head coach Becky Hammon is convinced that the excruciating loss will have a positive effect on the league's leading team moving forward.
"This one should hurt," Hammon said. "They (the players) should lose sleep over it. I know I'll lose sleep over it. But ultimately, these things happen ... I think it'll end up being good for us in the long run."
Next up on the schedule is Washington (11-9), which has lost two straight and three of its last four. Since beginning the season 5-1, the Mystics have lost eight of 14 and are looking to turn the ship around again.
Last time out, Washington was dominated down the stretch in Seattle in an 85-71 loss to the Storm. The Mystics trailed by as few as two points in the fourth quarter, but Seattle finished the game on a 16-4 run to ensure the victory.
Elena Delle Donne had a team-high 20 points in 29 minutes for the Mystics. She leads the team with a 15.3 scoring average this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.