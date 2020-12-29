Landing a pair of aces to front a once-ragged rotation has thrust the San Diego Padres near the top of the 2021 World Series odds.
The Padres jumped from 12-1 to 7-1 at SportsBetting.com to win the World Series behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers (4-1) and New York Yankees (6-1).
San Diego entered the playoffs as a wild card last season and outlasted the St. Louis Cardinals in a wild opening-round series in which pitching was a problem for the Padres due to injuries and quality in the rotation.
The Padres might have solved that problem this week.
San Diego's rotation after a flurry of moves could include adding ace starting pitchers Blake Snell (Tampa Bay Rays) and Yu Darvish (Chicago Cubs), putting the team in position to compete in a series with frontloaded favorites like the Dodgers. The Los Angeles rotation is anchored by Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw.
Tampa Bay dropped from 11-1 to 14-1 after losing Snell. The Cubs dropped to 40-1 from 25-1 last week.
--Field Level Media
