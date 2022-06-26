Poland's Hubert Hurkacz is putting his money behind his serve at Wimbledon.

The seventh-seeded Hurkacz said Sunday he will donate 100 euros -- about $105 -- for each ace he hits during the Wimbledon fortnight for the people of Ukraine.

"Hope my serve works well! #acesforaid," he tweeted, in part.

Hurkacz, 25, opens play at the All England Club in London on Monday against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. He reached the semifinals last year.

Ranked No. 10 in the world, he is 28-11 in matches this year but 5-1 on Wimbledon's surface, grass. He has 452 aces through those 39 matches this year.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In