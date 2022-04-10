The Las Vegas Aces acquired the Nos. 8 and 13 picks in Monday's WNBA Draft from the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.

In exchange, the Lynx will receive the Aces' first- and second-round picks in the 2023 draft.

"This trade with Minnesota gives us the opportunity to acquire the players to further strengthen our talented veteran team," Aces general manager Natalie Williams said.

Las Vegas now has five selections in the draft: Nos. 8 and 11 in the first round, Nos. 13 and 23 in the second round, and No. 35 in the third round.

Minnesota still owns the 22nd (second round) and 28th (third round) picks in the 2022 draft.

The WNBA Draft begins at 7 p.m. ET on Monday and will air on ESPN. The Atlanta Dream own the No. 1 overall pick.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In