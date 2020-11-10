The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday that it will stage a 20-game conference season, beginning Dec. 12.
The league said the final day of the regular season will be March 6. The ACC tournament is scheduled for March 9-13 in Washington, D.C.
The brief time between the end of the regular season and the start of the tournament leaves no time for makeup games lost to the coronavirus. The plan will be to make up any lost contests during openings in the schedules of the affected teams.
ACC commissioner John Swofford doesn't expect much hardship despite the pandemic still raging out of control.
"Our institutions, following the guidance of our league's Medical Advisory Group and public health officials, continue to the uphold the necessary measures to compete in a safe and responsible manner," Swofford said in a statement. "ACC Basketball is always met with excitement, which is a tribute to the league's rich tradition of student-athletes, coaches and championship programs. As has been the case throughout the fall, during these unique times we will remain nimble and be as prepared as possible should adjustments be necessary."
The first conference game will involve Syracuse visiting Boston College on Dec. 12. All 15 ACC teams will play at least one December league contest prior to the holiday season.
Other highlights on the schedule include preseason No. 4 Virginia visiting No. 9 Duke on Feb. 20 and two showdowns between Duke and No. 16 North Carolina. The contest on Duke's campus in Durham is slated for Feb. 6 with the return engagement in Chapel Hill set for March 6.
Defending regular season champion Florida State, ranked No. 21 this season, opens with a home game against Georgia Tech on Dec. 15.
--Field Level Media
