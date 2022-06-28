ACC commissioner Jim Phillips discusses some of the high points for the league during its 2022 spring meetings. One point of discussion was the possibility of eliminating the divisional format in football. (Matt Murschel/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)
The ACC is adopting a 3-5-5 format beginning in 2023, when every team will play three permanent rivalry games each season and rotate through the other 10 teams every other year.
Getty Images/TNS - Brett Carlsen
The ACC revealed its new football scheduling model for the 2023-2026 seasons on Tuesday, featuring three primary opponents a school faces every year and rotating five additional teams every two years.
The 3-5-5 approach will eliminate the conference’s split into Atlantic and Coastal divisions and thus end the long gaps that came from playing cross division foes.
“It was clear this model is in the best interest of our student-athletes, programs and fans, at this time,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said in an official statement.
“The future ACC football scheduling model provides significant enhancements for our schools and conference. With the most important being our student-athletes having the opportunity to play every school both home and away over a four-year period.”
The new model, which was approved by the league’s athletic directors and faculty athletic representatives on Tuesday, also guarantees each team will face all 13 ACC opponents both at home and on the road in a four-year cycle. Under the old model it would take 12 years for that to happen.
The NCAA Division I Council voted in May to eliminate division requirements in order for a conference to hold a title game. Starting in 2023, the top two teams in the ACC standings will meet in its conference championship game on the first Saturday in December in Charlotte.
ACC primary partners
Boston College: Miami, Pitt, Syracuse
Clemson: Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State
Duke: North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest
Florida State: Clemson, Miami, Syracuse
Georgia Tech: Clemson, Louisville, Wake Forest
Louisville: Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia
Miami: Boston College, Florida State, Louisville
North Carolina: Duke, NC State, Virginia
NC State: Clemson, Duke, North Carolina
Pitt: Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia Tech
Syracuse: Boston College, Florida State, Pitt
Virginia: Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia Tech
