The Atlantic Coast Conference's board of directors voted unanimously Monday to eliminate the league's intraconference transfer rule.
Created in 1996, the rule required student-athletes without a degree to sit out one year if they were moving from one ACC school to another.
Monday's vote was not surprising, as the NCAA is expected to grant all student-athletes a one-time transfer with immediate eligibility in all sports.
"The time has come for all student-athletes to have the opportunity to transfer and be permitted to compete immediately," ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement Monday. "This decision is in the best interest of our student-athletes as it allows greater flexibility during their collegiate career."
--Field Level Media
