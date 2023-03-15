Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he intends to play for the New York Jets this upcoming season.
"At this point as I sit here, I think, since Friday, I made it clear that my intention was to play, and my intention was to play for the New York Jets," Rodgers said. "I haven't been holding anything up at this point, it's been compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me, and kind of digging their heels in."
Rodgers, 39, admitted Wednesday that felt he was 90 percent certain that he was retiring when he went on a four-day darkness retreat to contemplate his future. The quarterback then said he felt something changed regarding the Packers' stance toward him, and he wished the team was more direct with him at the onset of the offseason.
"The Packers would like to move on. They've let me know that in so many words, they've let other people know that in direct words," Rodgers said. "And because I still have that fire and I want to play, I'd like to play in New York. It's just a matter of getting that done at this point."
ESPN reported Tuesday that Rodgers provided the Jets with a wish list of free agents -- a group that included Odell Beckham Jr. and Packers wideouts Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb and tight end Marcedes Lewis -- that he'd like the team to pursue and acquire. Rodgers said Wednesday that the report was "ridiculous."
Rodgers added that his comments Wednesday are to set the record straight.
"I will say this, this isn't a decision day," he said. "This isn't me announcing to the world what's going on. We're days past this. This is clearing things up."
Rodgers signed a three-year, $150.815 million contract extension in March 2022.
Rodgers was named NFL MVP in 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021, but he endured one of the worst seasons of his career in 2022. He completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns while tossing 12 interceptions.
The Packers appear poised to move ahead with quarterback Jordan Love.
Love, 24, has completed 50 passes in two seasons with three touchdowns and three interceptions. The 26th overall pick in the 2020 draft, Love wasn't well received by Rodgers, who felt the Packers were passive in communications and addressing his contract at the time.
"Jordan is going to be a great player, he's a great kid, they got a good young team," Rodgers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.