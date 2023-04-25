Aaron Rodgers posted an in-depth farewell to the Green Bay Packers and their fans on Tuesday evening with his trade to the New York Jets imminent.
Rodgers will be introduced by the Jets Wednesday afternoon after the terms of a long-awaited trade for the four-time MVP were reportedly finalized Monday.
Rodgers spent 18 seasons with the Packers, succeeded Brett Favre as their starting quarterback and led them to one Super Bowl title.
"I'm not sure it's possible to fully express the gratitude that I have to the @packers, our incredible fans, the state of Wisconsin, the thousands of players that I crossed paths with, the incredible men and women who work for the organization, and the amazing people who I got to meet along the way, in one post with 10 pictures, but I hope you read this and feel my heart and soul, filled with love, joy, and peace about my time in green and gold," Rodgers wrote.
"I grew up in Green Bay, drafted at 21, fell in love with the game, met some lifelong friends, and take with me memories that will last a lifetime."
Rodgers took the time to name employees in Green Bay's equipment department, training room, weight room and public relations department.
He paid tribute to the late Ted Thompson, the longtime Packers general manager who drafted Rodgers No. 24 overall in 2005, and mentioned current general manager Brian Gutekunst among a list of "stewards" of the organization, despite airing grievances with Gutekunst and the front office in the recent past.
"To the fans, THANK YOU," Rodgers wrote. "You made every run out of the tunnel special, every home game magical, and it was my honor to be your QB."
The Jets and Packers swapped first-round picks in this week's draft, allowing the Packers to move up two spots to No. 13. Green Bay will also receive one of the Jets' two second-round picks, No. 42 overall; a 2023 sixth-round pick; and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that will become a first as long as Rodgers plays 65 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps next season.
In addition to receiving the 15th overall pick from Green Bay, the Jets picked up a Packers fifth-rounder.
