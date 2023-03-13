Temple's Aaron McKie will not continue as coach and will serve as a special adviser to the athletic department, the university announced Monday.
McKie went 52-56 in four seasons at Temple, including a 16-16 record this season. The Owls concluded the season by being routed 84-54 by Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals.
"I want to thank Temple for the opportunity and privilege to serve as the head men's basketball coach," McKie, 50, said in a press release. "I wish nothing but the best for Temple's student-athletes and the University moving forward. Temple has been and always will be home for me and I wish the program nothing but success."
McKie was a star player for Temple from 1991-94 and averaged 17.9 points and 6.4 rebounds over three seasons. He was a first-round draft pick (17th overall) by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 1994 draft and played 13 NBA seasons.
McKie's best mark at Temple was 17-12 in 2021-22 but he was unable to steer the Owls into postseason play.
"Aaron has been a role model both as a student-athlete, a professional player and as our coach, representing the university and the program in the finest manner," Temple athletic director Arthur Johnson said in a statement. "We are extremely grateful for his service to Temple and the men's basketball program."
