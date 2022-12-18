Aaron Judge's American League record-breaking 62nd home run ball sold for $1.5 million at auction Saturday night.
Cory Youmans caught the historic souvenir on Oct. 4 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
He let Goldin Auctions handle the sale on Saturday after reportedly turning down offers of up to $3 million.
Youmans reportedly paid $100 for his ticket to the game, a 3-2 win by the Texas Rangers over Judge and the visiting New York Yankees.
The man who bought the ball identified himself as "Joe from Wisconsin" in an interview with The Action Network.
"Obviously this is American baseball history," said the buyer, who said he is not a Yankees fan. "The most storied franchise in baseball. Babe Ruth, Roger Maris, Mickey Mantle and Aaron Judge."
Judge was crowned American League MVP after batting .311 with 62 home runs and 131 RBIs. He broke the record set by Maris with 61 homers in 1961.
--Field Level Media
