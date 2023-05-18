Aaron Judge hit a two-run home run and the visiting New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Thursday night.
The Yankees won three times in the four-game series, with Judge hitting four home runs.
Anthony Volpe added a solo homer for the Yankees, and Bo Bichette hit a solo shot for the Blue Jays.
Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes (4-2) allowed two runs, five hits and one walk with six strikeouts in six-plus innings. Ron Marinaccio pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his first career save.
Toronto right-hander Jose Berrios (3-4) gave up three runs, six hits and one walk with eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.
New York's Gleyber Torres led off the first with a single. Judge followed with his 12th home run of the season, belting a 1-1 sinker 430 feet to center field.
Bichette hit his ninth homer of the season with one out in the bottom of the first.
Berrios retired eight batters in a row before Volpe led off the fifth with a walk. Volpe took second on a one-out infield hit by Aaron Hicks that deflected off the pitcher, but Torres grounded into a double play to end the inning.
Judge led off the sixth with a double to center that was at first ruled a home run, then reversed on video review. Berrios retired the next three batters, two on strikeouts.
Oswaldo Cabrera led off the Yankees' seventh with a double and scored on a two-out single by Hicks for a 3-1 lead.
Ryan Weber replaced Cortes after a leadoff walk to Whit Merrifield in the seventh. Danny Jansen singled and Alejandro Kirk walked to load the bases. Pinch hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a one-out sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to 3-2.
Volpe hit his seventh homer of the season with one out in the ninth against Nate Pearson.
The Yankees put catcher Jose Trevino (strained left hamstring) on the 10-day injured list and recalled catcher Ben Rortvedt from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Guerrero (sore right knee) did not start for Toronto for the second straight game.
