Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits home run number sixty-two to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds the bases after hitting home run number sixty-two to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds the bases after hitting home run number sixty-two to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds the bases after hitting home run number sixty-two to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits home run number sixty-two to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds the bases after hitting home run number sixty-two to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits his 62nd home run to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits his 62nd home run to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) smiles in the dugout after hitting home run number sixty-two to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits home run number sixty-twoto break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) smiles in the dugout after hitting home run number sixty-two to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) kneels in the outfield before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) smiles in the dugout after hitting home run number sixty-two to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) points to a fan before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) smiles in the dugout after hitting home run number sixty-two to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting home run number sixty-two to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits home run number sixty-twoto break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds the bases after hitting home run number sixty-two to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds the bases after hitting home run number sixty-two to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits home run number sixty-two to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds the bases after hitting home run number sixty-two to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds the bases after hitting home run number sixty-two to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds the bases after hitting home run number sixty-two to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits home run number sixty-two to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds the bases after hitting home run number sixty-two to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits his 62nd home run to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits his 62nd home run to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) smiles in the dugout after hitting home run number sixty-two to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits home run number sixty-twoto break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) smiles in the dugout after hitting home run number sixty-two to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) kneels in the outfield before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) smiles in the dugout after hitting home run number sixty-two to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) points to a fan before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) smiles in the dugout after hitting home run number sixty-two to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting home run number sixty-two to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits home run number sixty-twoto break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds the bases after hitting home run number sixty-two to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds the bases after hitting home run number sixty-two to break the American League home run record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
No. 99 is now No. 1 on the American League single-season home run list.
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge crushed his 62nd home run of the year Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.
Leading off the nightcap of a doubleheader, Judge connected on the third pitch of the game from Texas right-hander Jesus Tinoco for a no-doubt homer deep to left field.
Judge's record-setting shot moved him past Yankees legend Roger Maris for the most ever by an AL batter. Maris' 61 homers had been the standard since 1961, when the late slugger broke Babe Ruth's record of 60, set in 1927.
The Maris family, which had traveled with the Yankees during Judge's pursuit, did not make the trip to Texas.
Judge tied Maris at 61 on Sept. 28 in an 8-3 win on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Barry Bonds holds the major league record with 73 set in 2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.