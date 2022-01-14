Dec 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) after scoring a second quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his favorite target, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, lead The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro team, announced Friday.
It's the fourth selection for Rodgers and the second for Adams. Voters were 50 members of the national media.
Adams was one of five unanimous selections to the team, joining fellow wideout Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt and Aaron Donald, the Rams defensive tackle.
It is the seventh selection for Donald and the third for Watt, who last week tied Michael Strahan's NFL record for sacks with 22.5.
Other multi-time honorees are Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin and Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, each with five; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (four); and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward (three). Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett and Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard were selected for a second time.
Among the 15 first-time honorees is Micah Parsons, the rookie linebacker for the Cowboys.
"I think it's an extraordinary honor," Parsons told The Associated Press. "It speaks to the work and the position the Cowboys put me in. I think it's just a true blessing. It just makes you want to go harder. ... I've got to just keep working and keep getting better and find a way to beat this season next year, which is the harder part."
