Dec 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) defends against Atlanta Hawks forward AJ Griffin (14) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward AJ Griffin (14) takes an open three point shot against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles up the court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) dribbles against Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) takes a pass in front of Atlanta Hawks forward AJ Griffin (14) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) passes the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest (2) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donavan watches the action against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots the ball between Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) and forward Patrick Williams (44) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts to a foul call during the game against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) passes against Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles past Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) dribbles against Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest (2) passes the ball past Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) and center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) shoots over Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) dribbles against Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) grabs his head after falling to the court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) grabs his head after falling to the court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) defends against Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots past Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) before falling to the court during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) grabs his head after falling to the court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) tries to get to the basket between Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) and guard Goran Dragic (7) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shakes hands with fans prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) prepares to shoot while warming up prior the the game against the Chicago Bulls at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
A.J. Griffin scored on a twisting lob at the overtime buzzer to give the Atlanta Hawks a stunning 123-122 win over the visiting Chicago Bulls on Sunday, ending their three-game losing streak in wild fashion.
With 0.5 seconds left, Jalen Johnson inbounded the ball to Griffin in the lane for the winning flip. Griffin, who initially had his back to the basket, caught in mid-air and converted the acrobatic bucket before getting mobbed by his teammates.
It was the third lead change in the final second. Trae Young hit a step-back jumper from the top of the key with 2.1 seconds left to put Atlanta ahead 121-119. After Chicago called timeout with one second left, Bogdan Bogdanovic fouled DeMar DeRozan on a 3-point shot with 0.5 seconds left and he made all three free throws to put the Bulls ahead 122-121.
Following a timeout, the Hawks opted to use Johnson as the triggerman instead of Young, who was an effective decoy and drew the defense away to allow the ball to reach Griffin. The play stood after a review showed the shot had beaten the buzzer.
The Bulls had a chance to win the game in regulation. Derrick Jones Jr. was fouled with 0.4 seconds left and made the first free throw before missing the second. Bogdanovic grabbed the rebound to send the game to overtime, tied 110-110.
Bogdanovic led the Hawks with 28 points, including 17 in the first half and five in overtime. Young had 19 points and 14 assists, Clint Capela had 15 points and 14 rebounds and Griffin scored 17.
DeRozan finished with 34 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, and Zach LaVine added 21 points for Chicago. Jones and Andre Drummond both scored 14.
The Bulls lost Ayo Dosunmu in the first half when he suffered an abdominal contusion.
The Hawks outscored the Bulls 36-23 in the second quarter, with Bogdanovic scoring 12, and took a 58-50 lead into halftime. Atlanta stretched the lead to as much as 12 points at 75-63 and led 85-78 after three quarters.
