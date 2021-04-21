Philadelphia starters Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and Seth Curry all sat out Wednesday night's game against the visiting Phoenix Suns.
Simmons is missing his second straight game due to a non-COVID illness and Harris is sitting out his third straight due to right knee soreness. Curry is out with a left hip flexor injury.
Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton and Matisse Thybulle started in their places. Danny Green and star Joel Embiid were the other two starters.
The 76ers visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday and coach Doc Rivers allowed that merited some consideration in the decisions.
"I would like to win," Rivers told reporters before the game against Phoenix. "Wherever you can get that win, you want to take the win. Not saying we would win if we played everybody tonight or tomorrow. I guess the incentive, when you look at the Milwaukee situation, is if you win tomorrow, you have a chance to play for the season series, but if guys are not healthy, there's nothing you can do about it."
--Field Level Media
