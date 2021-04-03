Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid was cleared to return from a knee injury and play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.
Embiid missed the previous 10 games after suffering a bone bruise in his left knee against the Washington Wizards on March 12.
Embiid was injured when he fell awkwardly while dunking during the third quarter of a 127-101 victory.
Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said prior to Saturday's game that Embiid's minutes would be monitored.
"It's not really more minutes -- it's minutes in a row ..." Rivers said. "I don't expect him to play 35-40 minutes, but we'll see.
"He looks great. He looks in great condition, so we're all good."
The 76ers went 7-3 without Embiid, a four-time All-Star.
Embiid is averaging 29.9 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31 games this season.
--Field Level Media
