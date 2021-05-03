Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. High around 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.