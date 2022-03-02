Joel Embiid had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points and the host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the New York Knicks 123-108 on Wednesday.
James Harden added 26 points, nine assists and nine rebounds in his home debut. The Sixers are 3-0 with Harden in the lineup.
Tobias Harris scored 14 points and Matisse Thybulle contributed 10 for the Sixers, who won their fourth consecutive game.
RJ Barrett led the Knicks with 30 points, while Julius Randle added 24 and Immanuel Quickley 11. Mitchell Robinson chipped in 10 for the Knicks, who lost their sixth in a row.
The Knicks bolted to a 44-28 lead early in the second quarter after a thunderous two-handed dunk by Barrett.
Embiid's frustration bubbled over as he was whistled for a technical foul with 5:11 remaining for arguing about a non-call.
Harris scored with 0.5 seconds left and the Sixers trailed 62-55 at halftime. Harden led the way with 19 points.
Barrett paced the Knicks with 19 and Randle added 16 for the Knicks.
Embiid converted a three-point play and hit a 3-pointer on the Sixers' opening two possessions of the third to quickly close within one.
Alec Burks produced a three-point play with 8:42 to go, and the Knicks went ahead 70-64.
The Sixers then ripped off a 23-7 run, capped by a trey from Maxey with 1:41 left in the third, for an 87-77 advantage.
Obi Toppin dropped in a 3-pointer to halt the momentum.
Philadelphia led 93-81 at the end of the third.
New York scored the first six points in the fourth to get within six.
Harris halted the spurt with a 12-foot jumper.
But Barrett responded with a three-point play to cut the deficit to 95-90 with 9:46 remaining.
Maxey soon hit a difficult 3-pointer and added a pair of free throws for a 107-92 advantage with 7:24 left.
When Barrett hit a layup with 5:19 left, the Knicks closed within 107-99.
The Sixers tightened defensively and cruised to the win.
--Field Level Media
