Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz will miss at least two weeks as he recovers from a strained left adductor muscle, multiple media outlets reported Monday night.
Korkmaz sustained the injury during Philadelphia's 118-94 road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. He is averaging six points this season in three games off the bench.
Last season, Korkmaz averaged 9.8 points per game while appearing in 72 contests (12 starts). The 23-year-old from Turkey has played in parts of four NBA seasons, all with the 76ers.
In Korkmaz's absence, teammates such as Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey could see an increase in playing time.
