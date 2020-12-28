Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz will miss at least two weeks as he recovers from a strained left adductor muscle, multiple media outlets reported Monday night.

Korkmaz sustained the injury during Philadelphia's 118-94 road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. He is averaging six points this season in three games off the bench.

Last season, Korkmaz averaged 9.8 points per game while appearing in 72 contests (12 starts). The 23-year-old from Turkey has played in parts of four NBA seasons, all with the 76ers.

In Korkmaz's absence, teammates such as Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey could see an increase in playing time.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.