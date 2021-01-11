The NBA has fined the Philadelphia 76ers $25,000 for violating rules governing injury reporting, the league announced Monday.
The violation occurred when the 76ers failed to list guard Ben Simmons on the team's initial injury report for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Simmons did not play in the game.
Only seven Philly players logged minutes against the Nuggets after a bevy of players were sidelined by injury or health and safety protocols.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.