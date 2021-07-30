Safety Jacoby Mathews, a five-star 2022 recruit, decommitted from home-state LSU on Friday.
Matthews is the No. 2 safety and the No. 27 overall player in the class, according to the 247Sports composite.
"After deep consideration, my parents and I have thought a lot through and I have decided to decommit from Louisiana State University and re-open my recruitment," he posted to social media.
He has about 30 offers, including from at least one school in each Power Five conference.
Mathews plays at Louisiana's Ponchatoula High School.
--Field Level Media
