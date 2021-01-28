Five-star quarterback Gunner Stockton committed to Georgia's 2022 recruiting class on Thursday.
"GO DAWGS!!" head coach Kirby Smart tweeted shortly after Stockton announced his decision to play for his home-state Bulldogs.
"COMMITTED GO DAWGS," Stockton posted on Twitter.
Stockton, from Georgia's Rabun County High School, originally committed to South Carolina. He reopened his recruiting after the Gamecocks hired head coach Shane Beamer to replace Will Muschamp. It has been reported that Muschamp will join Smart's coaching staff in Athens.
Stockton passed for 3,128 yards and 45 touchdowns last season, adding 1,581 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound passer is ranked as the No. 1 dual-threat QB and the No. 27 overall prospect in the nation by the 247Sports Composite.
--Field Level Media
