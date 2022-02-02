Five-star recruit Devon Campbell, the nation's top-ranked interior offensive lineman, signed with Texas on Wednesday on National Signing Day.

Campbell is a 6-foot-3, 310-pound tackle out of Bowie High School in Arlington, Texas. His No. 1 ranking is per the 247Sports composite. He also is the No. 9-ranked player overall nationally.

Campbell chose the Longhorns over Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia and Southern California.

Texas has the No. 5-ranked recruiting class in the nation and is No. 1 in the Big 12.

--Field Level Media

