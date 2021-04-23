Five-star prep prospect Michael Foster Jr. signed Friday with the NBA G League Ignite.
The 6-foot-9 forward chose the G League's developmental squad over offers from Georgia and Florida State.
"I'm super ready to learn the NBA game and train like an NBA player from NBA guys while playing for NBA G League Ignite," Foster said in a news release.
A 2021 McDonald's All-American at Phoenix's Hillcrest Prep, Foster was ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the Class of 2021 by ESPN. He averaged 32.2 points and 18.4 rebounds as a senior.
Foster is the first player to sign on for the Ignite's second season.
In 2020-21, coach Brian Shaw's Ignite squad made the G League playoffs with an 8-7 record and features such elite prospects as Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Daishen Nix and Isaiah Todd.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.