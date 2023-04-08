Five-star prospect Elyiss Williams committed to Georgia's 2025 class on Saturday.
An edge rusher and tight end at Charlton County High School in Folkston, Ga., he is expected to suit up at tight end for the Bulldogs, the back-to-back national champions.
The 6-foot-7, 235-pound Williams is listed as the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2025 class by the 247Sports composite.
"I am 100 percent a Dawg," Williams said, per 247Sports. "I grew up on Georgia Bulldogs! I have an opportunity to stay home and be a part of the dynasty. That is a tough decision to deny."
Williams is the third five-star commit in Georgia's five-member 2025 recruiting class thus far.
