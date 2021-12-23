There will be a Gator Bowl, just a day after there was danger that the nation's sixth-oldest college postseason game would go dark.
The 77th edition of the game will pit Wake Forest (10-3) vs. Rutgers (5-7) on Dec. 31 at TIAA Bank Field (11 a.m., ESPN), with Rutgers accepting an invitation 25 hours after Texas A&M had to withdraw because its roster was depleted due to COVID-19 issues, injuries, opt-outs and players entering the transfer portal.
The news was first reported by NJ.com.
It won't be easy for the Knights, who last played on Thanksgiving weekend. They will have to quickly gather their football coaching staff, operations staff and more than 100 players from the Christmas holidays to return to New Jersey to begin bowl preparation.
Rutgers became the replacement team after the NCAA football oversight committee voted on Thursday to turn to teams that finished 5-7 to replace the Aggies, with the priority based on the Academic Progress Rate. Rutgers had the best number among the available 5-7 teams.
The Knights are coached by Greg Schiano, who is back for his second turn at Rutgers. The Knights haven't played a bowl game since beating North Carolina 40-21 in the 2014 Quick Lane Bowl, and have only played in two Florida bowl games in its history, the last at the 2012 Russell Athletic Bowl.
Their seven-year gap between bowls in the nation's second-longest drought among Power Five teams, surpassed only by Kansas State (eight years).
Rutgers also may bring a healthy chunk of the New York metropolitan market for the TVA ratings.
Texas A&M announced on Wednesday that it was unable to participate in the Gator Bowl after COVID-19 issues, injuries, players entering the transfer portal and others opting out of a bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft left them with 38 scholarship players.
NCAA rules require players to field teams with 85 scholarship players.
It put the Gator Bowl in jeopardy of having to be the first bowl of the season canceled because of COVID-related issues. Last year, during the first wave of the pandemic, 17 bowls were canceled.
The Gator Bowl was not one of them. Kentucky, a team with a 4-6 regular-season record, beat N.C. State 23-21.
There have been 12 bowl games played through Wednesday, with two more scheduled on Thursday, including the Gasparilla Bowl in St. Petersburg matching Florida against UCF.
Rutgers is 6-4 in bowls and 1-1 in Florida bowl games.
The Knights are a bit offensively challenged this season. They're 12th in total offense and 11th in total defense in the Big Ten, and their highest conference ranking is ninth in rushing offense at 141.2 yards per game.
Rutgers is led on offense by senior quarterback Noah Vedral, who has 1,726 yards passing and seven touchdown passes and is second on the team in rushing with 280 yards.
His top target is senior Bo Melton, with 55 receptions for 618 yards and three scores. Isaih Pacheco is the leading rusher with 647 yards and five TDs.
Trinity Christian graduate Isaiah Washington, a sophomore wide receiver, has 17 catches for 159 yards. In three seasons for the Knights, he has 44 catches for 527 yards.
Melton's brother, Max, leads the Knights in interceptions with three. They're part of a family of Rutgers athletes: their father Gary was a wide receiver and running back from 1987-1991 and their mother Vicky played on the Knights basketball team from 1989-1993.
