The San Francisco 49ers are signing veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, his agency confirmed on social media Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not yet disclosed.
Clinton-Dix, 28, last played in the NFL in 2019 with the Chicago Bears.
A former first-round draft pick out of Alabama in 2014, Clinton-Dix spent his first four-plus seasons with the Green Bay Packers, becoming their regular starter at free safety. In his best season, 2016, he made the Pro Bowl and was named a second-team All-Pro after recording five interceptions, seven passes defended, one-half sack and a forced fumble.
The Packers traded Clinton-Dix to the Washington Football Team at the 2018 trade deadline, where he finished out the season as a starter before joining Chicago.
Clinton-Dix attempted to catch on with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, where he followed former Packers coach Mike McCarthy. But the Cowboys cut him before the regular season -- despite $2.25 million owed to him in guaranteed money -- and he hasn't seen game action since.
--Field Level Media
