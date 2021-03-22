Safety Tavon Wilson signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced Monday.
The 49ers also agreed on a one-year deal to retain safety Jaquiski Tartt.
Wilson, who turned 31 on Friday, spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts following four-year runs with the Detroit Lions (2016-19) and New England Patriots (2012-15).
He delivered 26 tackles and one fumble recovery in 15 games (two starts) with the Colts in 2020.
A second-round pick by New England in 2012, Wilson has 383 tackles, eight interceptions, five sacks and seven fumble recoveries in 125 career games (45 starts).
Tartt had 30 tackles and one interception in seven games last season. He was placed on injured reserve in November due to a turf toe injury.
Tartt, 29, has 301 tackles, four interceptions and four sacks in 66 games (50 starts) over six NFL seasons, all with the 49ers.
"We are very excited to have Jaquiski back with our team," San Francisco general manager John Lynch said in a statement. "Jaquiski is an extremely skilled and versatile player who provides excellent communication skills for our defense."
Tartt was a second-round pick in the 2015 draft.
--Field Level Media
