The San Francisco 49ers are signing free agent wide receiver Marcus Johnson, the player's agent confirmed Thursday.

Johnson, 27, caught nine passes for 160 yards in seven games (three starts) with the Tennessee Titans in 2021.

He had five catches for 100 yards in the Titans' 23-21 victory against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.

Johnson has 51 receptions for 839 yards and three touchdowns in 41 games (12 starts) with the Philadelphia Eagles (2017), Indianapolis Colts (2018-20) and Titans.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In