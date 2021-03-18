NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Center Alex Mack signed a three-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.

The 35-year-old former Cal star is a six-time Pro Bowl selection and his deal is worth $5.5 million per season, according to ESPN.

"We are excited to add another Pro Bowl player to our offensive line," 49ers general manager John Lynch said in a release. "Throughout his career, Alex has been a model of consistency. His leadership and high character will be felt throughout our team and community."

Mack was a first-round pick (21st overall) in 2009. He has 179 career regular-season starts and five playoff starts.

Mack spent the past five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons -- including reaching the Super Bowl with current 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan as offensive coordinator -- and played for the Cleveland Browns from 2009-2015.

