San Francisco 49ers running back Trenton Cannon left Sunday's game against the host Seattle Seahawks in an ambulance after absorbing a collision on the game's opening kickoff.

The 49ers said Cannon suffered a concussion on the play and was in stable condition.

Cannon was on the ground in an attempt to wrap up the Seahawks' returner when he accidentally hit a teammate, snapping back his head and neck.

The ambulance had to drive onto the field so medical personnel could load Cannon on via stretcher. The 27-year-old was taken to a local hospital for further observation.

The 49ers reported that Cannon will remain at the hospital overnight.

Also, star linebacker Fred Warner (hamstring) sat out the contest. It was the first game Warner missed in four NFL seasons.

--Field Level Media

