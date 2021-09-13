San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert is out for up to two months with chipped cartilage in his knee.
Mostert left Sunday's Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions in the first half and did not return. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Mostert would likely miss eight weeks.
Shanahan also confirmed cornerback Jason Verrett is out for the season with a torn ACL. He was injured with 7:28 remaining in the fourth quarter Sunday and the 49ers leading 41-17.
Both players are heading to injured reserve. Mostert will be eligible to return after sitting out three weeks.
Mostert started the game and had two carries for 20 yards for the 49ers but San Francisco showed impressive depth without him.
Elijah Mitchell rushed 19 times for 104 yards and a touchdown, and the 49ers can also turn to rookie Trey Sermon, who was a surprise gameday inactive at Detroit.
--Field Level Media
