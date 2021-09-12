San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert was ruled questionable to return after a knee injury in the first quarter of Sunday's opener on the road against the Detroit Lions.
After rushing for 20 yards on his first two carries, the oft-injured Mostert was immediately removed from the game after the injury replaced by Elijah Mitchell, who ran 38 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter on his third carry.
JaMycal Hasty added a 3-yard TD run later in the second quarter as the 49ers built a 21-10 lead.
Despite being deemed questionable to return, Mostert he was loosening up on the sideline shortly after being replaced.
49ers rookie Trey Sermon, a former Ohio State star running back, was among the club's inactives for the game.
--Field Level Media
