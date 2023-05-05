San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is nearing the next phase in his rehab from ulnar collateral ligament surgery in his throwing elbow.
San Francisco general manager John Lynch said in a radio interview with KNBR that initial projections following March 10 surgery of Purdy starting a light throwing program in June are on target.
"Week 12 (post-surgery), that's where he can actually go out, start lobbing a football. And according to the surgeon, you start getting a little better read on exactly where he's at right about then," Lynch said. "I think that's just kind of an indicator of where he's at. And then obviously you have to work up your strength, your stamina, you have to increase reps, distance, all those things. But that's going to be well thought out, and he's doing well. I think you just take it day by day. It's cliche, but it's the best thing you can do, and he's done a great job of doing that."
The 12-week mark for Purdy would be June 2, but his progress could dictate when he begins throwing. Lynch said Purdy has been at the team facility in Santa Clara for voluntary workouts and is focused on getting stronger.
"He's not out there throwing yet," Lynch said. "That's going to happen around Week 12 ... kind of the next inflection point. But he's doing really good, doing everything that he can do. As you know, that's just Brock's personality, and it's great to see him out here every day."
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said prior to the 2023 NFL Draft that Purdy could miss the first four weeks of the regular season.
The 49ers have options at the position with Trey Lance returning from a severe right ankle injury that required multiple surgeries, and free agent Sam Darnold joining the QB room after stops with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.